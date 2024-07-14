Zendaya Channelled Her Inner Tashi From Challengers In A Spiffy Wimbledon Look Of A Blazer, Shirt And Striped Tie

Zendaya slayed Wimbledon 2024 in business casuals like a pro

Zendaya has caused quite a stir on the internet yet again. The Dune 2 actress has made internet-goers stop and look back once more as she graced the Wimbledon 2024 stands wearing what one would call a rather spiffy OOTD. The 27-year-old American actress was seen wearing a finely textured brown blazer for the outing, teamed with a powder blue button-down shirt, a woven navy striped tie with a straight-fit loose pair of dark denims. But what the actress did not forget to carry was luxe arm candy.

Zendaya attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. pic.twitter.com/c0bIIVFDyI — 21 (@21metgala) July 13, 2024

Zendaya has won our hearts with her fashion choices yet again. The actress made quite a chic appearance at Wimbledon this year in her chocolate brown textured single breasted blazer with pocket details, a pair of jeans, a powder blue collared shirt with white buttons over the front and a loosely woven navy tie with thin white horizontal stripes.

Zendaya photographed at Wimbledon! pic.twitter.com/xsiUdczDTK — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) July 13, 2024

For her accessory picks, Zendaya kept it classic yet minimal with a Louis Vuitton flap handbag having its signature statement logo brown canvas and a pair of black pearl stud earrings set on a gold base to adorn her ears.

As for her hair and makeup picks for the day, Zendaya was seen rocking a messy updo of her curly-blonde locks. On the makeup front, she went for a subtle nude-glam look with defined brows, bronzed and blushed cheeks, highlighted highpoints of her face, a rose-toned satin nude lip colour and a classic red manicure to add the cherry on top of her look.

Zendaya sure delivered the best when it came to rocking a denim and blazer look at Wimbledon. Makes us want to take our smart casuals for an outing too.

