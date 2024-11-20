Sonakshi Sinha's Royal Blue Suit Perfectly Defines The Beauty In Simplicity

Do not call yourself a fan of Sonakshi Sinha's fashion diaries if you do not adore her in ethnic wear. Be it draping six-yard wonders, twirling in lehengas, or looking graceful in salwar suits, she does it all while leaving us bookmarking her stunning looks. This time, Sonakshi wowed fashion aficionados by sharing a series of snaps in gorgeous traditional attire. For this look, Sonakshi wore a beautiful blue suit, exuding girl-next-door vibes. Her kurta, with a below-knee length and quarter sleeves, featured white polka dot prints that broke the monotony of the all-blue theme. The neckline was adorned with subtle gold embroidery, adding minimal bling. She paired the kurta with blue palazzo pants that had minimal gold embroidery on the hemline. Completing the ensemble, she carried a net dupatta with intricate gota patti work that exuded a traditional Punjabi flair. Golden juttis were the cherry on top for this elegant look.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a slicked-back hairstyle, which is trending for all the right reasons. With a middle partition, she tied her hair into a long braid adorned with a golden accessory. Choosing to forego additional jewellery, she let her stunning suit take centre stage. The fashion icon's makeup team worked wonders with a flawless base, subtle blush, ample highlighter, nude lips, arched brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a winged liner. A little round bindi sealed the deal on this look.

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha gave off "Rajasthani Rajkumari" vibes with another ethnic look. She wore a gorgeous lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug from Rimple & Harpreet. Her blouse, with a sweetheart neckline, stood out with vibrant colours like green, orange, red and blue, enhanced by intricate golden embroidery that added a royal touch. She paired it with a voluminous skirt featuring zigzag prints in multiple hues The look was completed with a matching kaftan jacket adorned with golden borders and a scalloped hem. For accessories, Sonakshi opted for a chic choker, jhumkas and statement rings. Her bold eye makeup and soft, curly open hair added the perfect finishing touches to her regal appearance.

Sonakshi Sinha's traditional outfits are nothing short of a dream for many desi fashionistas.

