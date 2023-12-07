With Sunkissed Makeup And A Chocolate Toned Blowout, Janhvi Kapoor Looked Like The Belle Of This Ball

With Bronze Makeup And A Blowout, Janhvi Was The Belle Of This Ball

Janhvi Kapoor is best known for her sartorial selection that she showcases on the red carpet but that isn't limited to the couture she slips into or the designer purse in her hand. A good statement is made by an ensemble in entirety and beauty choices are a big part of that. The fact of the matter is she is just as fabulous with her stunning makeup as she is with her bodycon dresses. That was the case when she made an appearance at The Archies movie screening in Mumbai recently.

The actress showed up to support her sister Khushi Kapoor, for whom the Netflix movie marked her film debut. But you could easily mistake Janhvi as the star of this show, based on how gorgeous she looked that night. While her narrow strap black dress with stone studs had all the trappings of a fashionista's favourite, it was her beauty picks that left us captivated.

Janhvi opted a wash of bronze over her lids with a touch of shimmer lending depth. An unconventional choice was her winged eyeliner in brown, which added definition without it appearing harsh. Her gleaming skin was set with touches of bronzer and highlighter on the cheeks. Rounding it off was a plump-lipped latte-toned pout and dark brows framing her face. To match the impactful makeup, Janhvi styled her dark tresses with chocolate highlights in a side parting which cascaded into glorious waves through its length.