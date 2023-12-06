Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, And Ananya Panday Serve BFF Style Goals In Their Exquisite Dresses

Janhvi-Shanaya-Ananya Shine In Exquisite Dresses Giving Bestie Goals

Ahead of The Archies release, the movie's premiere got a lot of love and appreciation. The event was a star-studded affair attended by many prominent personalities of Bollywood. Shahrukh Khan with his family came to support his daughter, Suhana Khan, while the Bachchans attended the premiere to cheer for Agastya Nanda. Janhvi Kapoor attended the event with Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor to show their support for sister Khushi Kapoor's debut. It was no less than a fashion parade, and indeed a treat for the fashion police. But what grabbed all the eyeballs at the premiere was how besties Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were dressed in chic outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely glamorous in a strap bodycon midi dress. The all-black outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Janhvi's well-toned body. It even had shimmery sequins all over which sparkled like the stars. Loose tresses, glammed-up makeup with winged eyeliner and a soft lip colour complemented Janhvi's style.

Shanaya Kapoor picked a strap slip dress in white for the event. The floor-length outfit had a cowl neckline with a fitted bodice and an A-line silhouette. Shanaya accessorised the look with an emerald pendant and a pair of white strappy heels. The diva left her tresses open in natural waves and opted for subtle rosy makeup.

Ananya Panday's all-black strapless midi dress exuded top-notch style. The tube outfit featured string patterns at the side in an A-line silhouette. The outfit featured a slit at the back. Ananya's hair was tied in a sleek ponytail as she opted for minimal dewy makeup with kohl-laden eyes and a pink lip tint. For accessorises, she picked silver hoop earrings and a pair of black pointed heels.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have given bestie-dressing goals yet again.

