With Sonam Bajwa In A Glistening Tissue Saree, Golden Hour Paid An Hourly Visit

Sonam Bajwa's golden saree looks far from the gloominess outdoors

When Sonam Bajwa opens her ethnic wardrobe, it becomes an instant guide for us to nail our next traditional ceremony. From sarees to Anarkalis, her closet is brimming with versatility. Now, the actress has once again treated her fans to another stunning look. She wrapped herself in a golden saree, picked from the shelves of designer Anu Merton. The pleated wonder featured metallic borders in a similar shade along the pallu and the hem. Sonam put on an equally gorgeous sleeveless blouse to complement her six-yard spectacle. The plunging neckline number came with a textured design and added some pizzazz. Sonam allowed her saree to steal the spotlight opting for stone-encrusted studs and statement rings as a part of her minimal accessories. Her radiant face was dusted with nominal contour and highlighter. Matte maroon lips and muted smokey eyes framed her face beautifully. Her brunette tresses were left open gloriously.

Want to make a desi statement at a cocktail party? Sonam Bajwa is here to help. Previously she got clad in a glittery pre-stitched saree by Itrh label. Peach-pink in colour, the sequinned silhouette exuded a sculpted finish with its creases and pleats. Not compromising on the sparkling feature, Sonam paired the saree with a peach halter-neck blouse. Heavily embellished with crystal jewels, the blouse came with a unique butterfly-shaped hem. Accessories took a backseat for this one as her outfit was let to dazzle. Dewy-rosy makeup with a hint of highlighter, plump lips and minimal eye drama sealed her chic elegance.

Before that, Sonam Bajwa painted the town in the colour of love in a red organza saree. Masterfully crafted by designer Astha Narang, the semi-sheer saree got its allure from the scalloped borders, etched with subtle embroidery. Serving oomph and panache was the sleeveless red blouse, also bearing similar embroidered designs. Golden diamond rings and identical studs delivered contrast. Red lips, kohl under the eyes, wispy mascara-coated lashes and rosy cheeks doubled her prettiness.

Sonam Bajwa's saree-torial diaries are a fashion feast we love to note.