With A Brand New Wavy Bob Haircut, Shraddha Kapoor Lets Her Tresses Do All The Talking

Trust a chic bob cut to serve a trendy statement with Shraddha Kapoor to lead the bandwagon with the same. A good hairstyle has the power to communicate character and Shraddha's wavy bob is giving main character vibes. Her mood board for the season is all about the quintessential bob cut. Making a mark since the 90s, we have seen numerous iterations of the hairstyle. Of late, the Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar actress has been acing the bob cut. Recently, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she posed in a blush pink outfit. She adorned a side-parted wavy bob that perfectly matched her clean beauty look.

Shraddha Kapoor's refreshing approach to beauty has always managed to get our attention. Previously, the actress shared a no-filter picture that indeed gave us ultimate skincare goals. With radiant skin and messy hair, Shraddha's "Sunday mood" looked perfect so we really should be taking notes.

Trust Shraddha Kapoor to keep it real yet elegant. Whether she's on a red carpet or promoting a movie, her signature real-girl persona is often reflected in her style. Previously, during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, Shraddha aced soft glam like never before. With wispy lashes, generous blush and dewy glam, she set the beauty bar higher.

Shraddha Kapoor's experimental choices are worth bookmarking