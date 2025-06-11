Why Are People So Obsessed With The 'Blurry Lip' Trend? And How To Get It Right?

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Blurry lips mimic softly tinted lips with feathered edges, avoiding sharp lines.

Gone are the days of getting your pout right with a bunch of makeup including the classic yet intimidating red lipstick, a lip liner, a concealer and much more. The perfectly sharp and bold lip colour was a far cry from being attained to perfection because of the myriad ways in which it could go wrong. To answer all these beauty woes, the glam gods sent across an achievable yet pretty and super feminine lip trend, the blurry lip.

What Exactly Is The 'Blurry Lip' Trend?

The 'blurry lip' trend mimics the look of freshly tinted lips with soft and feathered edges that melt into one's natural lip lines rather than going for defining them in a sharp manner.

The blurry lip exchanges a sheer and softly diffused wash of colour spread across the lip, as against a block of colour. Basically, it leads to the supremacy of the just-bitten lip effect.

This beauty trend is very dreamy and romantic, and French girl inspired. Speaking of French, there is also a Parisian way to doll-up in the blurred 'French' lip look which is more structured than the OG version thanks to using a lip stain in rich berry or deep rose tones that are then intentionally diffused.

What's more, it is quite a foolproof manner of aceing a lip look because of its rather imperfect manner of adding colour to one's pout.

We Asked An Expert

NDTV spoke to Shradha Luthra, a renowned Mumbai-based bridal makeup artist, who gave us her take on the 'blurry lip' trend and its virality.

Shradha Luthra tells NDTV, "The blurry lip trend is a soft-focus, diffused lip look that mimics the effect of lipstick worn-in, or gently smudged or smeared in. It's not about crisp lines or overlining. Rather, this is lipstick that looks kissed-off, hazy and effortless. Basically, a second-skin lip tint rather than a graphic strong pout."

So, What Is The 'Blurred French Lip' Trend?

According to Shradha Luthra, the blurred French lip is a Parisian twist on the blurry lip. "It's more structured, using a lip stain or creamy matte formula that's diffused inward or outward but with a touch of intentionality. Inspired by French girl beauty, it's minimalist yet chic. Often done in rich berry, deep red, or soft rose tones, it's like the 'I woke up like this' glam."

How Are These Two Trends Different?

Shradha Luthra says, "The blurry lip is a more casual and smudged all over, the colour is faded around the edges and can be dabbed on with a finger or using a sponge."

On the contrary she adds, "The blurred French lip is diffused with intent usually with a deeper pigment at the centre that gently fades out, mimicking a soft gradient. It leans more towards a classic and romantic look.

How To Get The Viral Blurry Lip Effect?

Shradha Luthra listed easy-peasy steps to getting the viral blurry lip look right

1. Start with moisturised and lightly prepped lips.

2. Dab a lip tint or creamy lipstick in the centre of your lips.

3. Use your fingertip or a fluffy brush to diffuse the colour outward, avoiding the outer lip line.

4. Skip lip liner to attain that raw and undone finish.

DIY Steps To Add The Perfect Blurred French Lip To Your Glam

As per Shradha Luthra, here's how one can get their hands on the perfect blurred French lip.

1. Exfoliate your lips to get your hands on a smooth base.

2. Apply a lightweight foundation or concealer over your lips to neutralise the tone.

3. Choose a deep rose, wine, or a cherry hued lipstick.

4. Apply it on the inner portion of your lips only.

5. Use a fluffy brush or your finger to blend it outwards.

6. Tap a little translucent powder to set and create that soft matte finish.

How To Style The Blurry Lip With Everything From Casual Looks To Full Glam Moments

Shradha Luthra shares her tips and tricks with NDTV on how to dress up or dress down a blurry lip with everything from casual attires to full-glam wedding or red-carpet looks.

For an everyday look, "Pair the blurry lip with fresh skin, brushed brows, and a soft brown lash line for a French-girl coffee-run vibe."

To get an office-to-brunch vibe, "Match the blurry lip with a monochrome blush tones and dewy skin."

Come wedding festivities, "Use berry or red tones with beaming skin and muted shimmery eyes. This will be perfect for bridesmaids or fusion bridal looks."

As for red-carpet glam, "Amp it up with structured brows, feathered lashes and glass skin like glow."

Will The Brides Of Today Prefer To Wear The Blurred Lip Look?

Shradha Luthra, who has dolled up celebrity brides like Alanna Panday and Aaliyah Kashyap, tells NDTV today's brides are leaning into "modern minimalism and effortless glam". "The blurred lip offers a romantic softness that photographs beautifully, doesn't feel heavy and wears comfortably throughout long celebrations. It's especially popular for smaller events like the mehendi, haldi and more."

Top 5 Lip Products To Achieve The Blurry Lip Trend?

Shradha Luthra suggests 5 lip products you may need to achieve the blurry lip

Dior Lip Glow Oil or Dior Addict Lip Tint Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil (used sparingly + blurred out) Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Benefit Cosmetic's Benefit, Splash Tint and Plush Tint Bisou Balm

Top 3 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Rocked The Trend

Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z star who stays on top of trends. She will frontline this one too with natural skin and blurry coral lips. Alia Bhatt is already the poster girl for flushed minimal glam and can totally slay a blurry lip. Janhvi Kapoor pairs the blurry lip beautifully with her beaming skin and soft glam.

Is The Blurry Lip Trend Is Here To Stay?

While trends may come and go and even evolve through the years, Shradha Luthra says, "The blurry lip trend taps into a larger movement, which is skinimalism (a skincare philosophy focusing on simplifying routines and priotising essential products) and effortless beauty. It's wearable, flattering across age groups, and highly customisable."

She further adds, "With K-beauty and French beauty influences and both dominating, I predict it's not just a fleeting trend and it is a new staple that will keep evolving with hybrid formulas and versatile finishes."

Think we hit the less-is-more beauty jackpot with the 'blurry lip' trend.

