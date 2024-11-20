Whether Pilates Or Yoga, There's No Exercise That Mrunal Thakur Cannot Do

Mrunal Thakur is a big-time gym fanatic. From Pilates to Yoga, the actress loves to do it all. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of Mrunal's workout where she was seen performing Pilates. In the video, we can see Mrunal doing core exercises to build and strengthen her body posture and muscles on the reformer. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, “A 60 second glimpse of @mrunalthakur's Pilates session. Mrunal you're really killing it, I'm so proud of you”.

Mrunal is not just fond of Pilates, but also enjoys different forms of working out. In another video, Mrunal was spotted doing various yoga asanas like cobra pose, downward facing dog and bridge pose to improve mobility and calm the mind.

Another time, Mrunal ditched Pilates and yoga and opted for weightlifting instead. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mrunal was seeing doing shoulder presses which works effectively for arms and shoulders.

In another one of her Instagram videos, Mrunal was seen practising boxing, and we must say she clearly aced it. The video started with Mrunal doing some stretching before going to the boxing ring. She captioned the video as “Workout ka punchnama”.

From Pilates to yoga, count on Mrunal for some massive workout inspiration.

