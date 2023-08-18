When Salma Hayek Is "Chasing Sunsets" On Horseback On A Mexican Beach, She Does It In Style

Salma Hayek and her love for chic fashion cannot be separated, even on the seashore

When Salma Hayek Is 'Chasing Sunsets' On Horseback On A Mexican Beach, She Does It In Style

Salma Hayek looks a sight in a black bralette and white trousers

There is nothing more magical than being surrounded by a serene backdrop and gorgeous sunset. Salma Hayek would probably agree with that. The 56-year-old actress is having the best time in Mexico, keeping herself busy while "chasing sunsets". The actress shared aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself on Instagram, where she was seen riding a horse. The dreamy view of the coast of Mexico was worth all the attention. But Salma's chic look made it even better. Making a case for casual silhouettes, the Black Mirror actress donned a black bralette and stylish low-rise white trousers. She tied her hair into pigtails and her dainty necklaces were perfect to complete the look.

Also Read: Find Out What "Crashed The Party This Morning" When Salma Hayek Woke Up And Took A Barefaced Selfie

Fashion naturally comes to Salma and we're sure you'd agree. Her beach staples often come in handy whenever she needs to "feel renewed". In a bright yellow bikini, the actress made a splash in the ocean. Her look comprised a plunging knotted bikini top paired with low-rise bikini bottoms.

Salma doesn't need a reason to bring her best fashion foot forward. Any reason is good enough for her to give us a run for our money. She looked "ready for the week" in a striking black bikini, paired with a black and white striped shrug. Her black hat and shades were good enough to make us add this look to our stylebooks.

Also Read: "No Botox" Says 56-Year-Old Salma Hayek As She Reveals The Secret To Her Stunning Looks

.