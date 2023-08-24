When It's Uorfi Javed In A Pink Co-Ord Set, Expect Her To Be One Big Hot Mess, Er, Mesh

Uorfi Javed adds her bold touch to everything

Uorfi Javed has turned fashion into a sport and the streets of Mumbai into her personal playground. Her recent appearance at the Aakhri Sach screening in the city hit a home run for yet another one of her fashion moments. Barbiecore lives on in Uorfi Javed's world in a pink strapless co-ord set. But who are we kidding? It can't be Uorfi Javed without her extraordinary and unique touch. This time it was a mesh overlay that covered her from top to bottom. Even though she eventually gets rid of it in due course, it's a monochrome outfit done the Uorfi way that makes headlines. She pairs her outfit with a bright pair of platform heels and in case it wasn't pink enough already, Uorfi's bubblegum OOTD sets the wheels of Barbiecore fever in further motion.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed's Quirky Tomato Earrings Are Possibly The Most Expensive Part Of Her Look

Uorfi Javed in the city

Uorfi Javed has often been the topic of much internet trolling. To detangle, she "combed" the haters out of her post with another fashion creation. In a dress made entirely from colourful combs, Uorfi Javed did the unimaginable, like she always does.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed's Spiky Pink Crop Top Is Giving The Style Sphere A Spunky New Edge

For someone who lives in the limelight, the red carpet seems like the perfect opportunity for one of Uorfi Javed's bold fashion statements. But sometimes it is a devilishly good idea for Uorfi Javed to surprise her trolls with outfit that reveals more by revealing less. So Uorfi Javed does just that in yet another post in a gown with 3D horns on it that charged right at the haters who believe she can do nothing right.

Uorfi Javed never met a fashion experiment she didn't like. Only time and Uorfi can tell us what's up next.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed's Spiky Pink Crop Top Is Giving The Style Sphere A Spunky New Edge