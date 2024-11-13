What To Expect At Art Mumbai 2024: Sculpture Walks, Speakers And Galleries From Around The Globe

If consider yourself an art enthusiast or cultural connoisseur, then Mumbai is where you should be heading this week. The reason for that is, it's where the city's one-of-a-kind art fair is to take place. Art Mumbai 2024 is back with its second edition, which promises a larger and more dynamic cultural experience for everyone who adores art in every form. Mumbai isn't just an artistic hub and incubator for creative innovation but also a city that fosters a thriving cultural scene, increased artistic collaboration, gallery engagements and major exhibitions, making it the hot spot for any art maven.

Beginning November 14, 2024 until November 17, 2024, expect to witness a meticulously curated array of modern and contemporary art at the festival, which will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Co-founded by Minal Vazirani, Dinesh Vazirani, Conor Macklin, and Nakul Dev Chawla, there's so much to see, listen and absorb at Art Mumbai 2024. From diving headfirst into the large contingent of 71 leading global and Indian galleries to soaking in the culture on sculpture walks, this is practically the festive and holiday season rolled into one for art lovers all over the city.

Before Art Mumbai 2024 arrives in the city, here are the highlights to look forward to at the event.

1. Listen At The Speaker Series

Supported by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the series will give patrons an opportunity to better understand collecting patterns of the past and how they are changing today. It will also touch upon the different urgencies that began the Indian modern art movement, Mumbai's role as a melting pot of artistic practice and many more thought-provoking sessions.

2. Soak In The Sculpture Walks

A definite highlight of the festival will be the highly anticipated Sculpture Walk. An expanded version of last year's Sculpture Garden, the Sculpture Walk is supported by the RMZ Foundation and features over 20 meticulously curated sculptures. Expect to view Wolf's poignant “Sea of Poppies”, the powerful “Devi” head by Ravinder Reddy and more. Each piece contributes to a multi-dimensional narrative that both challenges and delights, offering visitors a unique lens through which to view the intersection of art, nature and the cityscape.

3. View Masterworks From Around The World

This year marks the expansion of Art Mumbai 24 with 71 prominent galleries from India and abroad, as well as three foundations. The Indian galleries include Vadehra Art Gallery from New Delhi, Experimenter from Kolkata and Mumbai, plus many more. The international galleries present will be Grosvenor Gallery from London, Aicon Gallery from New York, Volte Masters from Dubai, amongst others. The foundations present at Art Mumbai 24 will be the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saffronart Foundation and RMZ Foundation.

At Art Mumbai 24, there will also be art walks and talks, performances, workshops and much more that will bring together brings together artists, galleries, institutions, curators, enthusiasts, and those seeking to be initiated in the arts. This weekend, all roads lead to this enlightening and riveting destination in Mumbai.

