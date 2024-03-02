What Makes Georgina Rodriguez In A Cristiano Ronaldo Jersey Gown More Special Is The Message At The Back

Georgina Rodriguez shows her love for her partner dressed in a jersey dress with his lucky number on it

In a grand display of affection, Georgina Rodriguez took to the ramp of athleisure brand Vetements at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week to flaunt her love for the most special man in her life, Cristiano Ronaldo. She wore a red glowing maxi gown that carried his infamous lucky jersey number, 7. If it wasn't already obvious their love for each other knows no bounds, the dress also carries a message written specially for her by the football legend. Cristiano Ronaldo has personally signed the maxi dress addressed to the Vetements on the jersey number and to "the love of his life" at the back signed "Gio x Vetements." Georgina Rodriguez walks with confidence knowing all eyes are on her and why shouldn't she be because her makeup and hair are directly proportional to the right attitude with each stride. To have a signed jersey from this football star is a dream for many that only a few accomplish. But to have an entire jersey made into a dress for your darling to cherish with your name and message on it will only just be a dream.

Before she is a fashion icon in her own right with a decadent collection of luxury goods, she is a proud partner and mother. Given the opportunity, she would pick a jersey to show her support for one of the greatest footballers of all time. Of course, when you have a strong influence on the world of fashion, the possibilities are endless to style a jersey for match day. With jeans, boots and a Dior belt, the crowd surf is more stylish than we could even imagine.

Georgina Rodriguez doesn't just wear her heart on her sleeve but also the name of the love of her life, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

