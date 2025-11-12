Advertisement

What Is Airport Divorce? The Latest Travel Trend Helping Couples Fly Stress-Free

The term airport divorce was first coined by travel writer Huw Oliver

Read Time: 2 mins
What Is Airport Divorce? The Latest Travel Trend Helping Couples Fly Stress-Free
Know all about the 'airport divorce' trend here. (Photo: Unsplash)

If you've ever found yourself bickering over boarding times, long queues or last-minute duty-free shopping, you're not alone. Airports have a way of turning even the most compatible couples into a chaos-filled sitcom. 

But a new trend sweeping social media may be the antidote to travel tension. It's called the airport divorce, and it's changing how couples travel together.

A Playful 'Breakup' Before Take-Off

Contrary to what its name suggests, an airport divorce has nothing to do with ending relationships. It's a light-hearted, temporary separation designed to make travel smoother. 

The idea is simple: once the serious business of check-in and security is done, couples intentionally part ways inside the terminal. One may head to browse skincare in duty-free while the other hunts for snacks or lounges near the gate. They reunite later - calmer, happier, and ready to fly.

'Airport Divorce' Becomes A Trend

The term airport divorce was first coined by travel writer Huw Oliver in The Sunday Times earlier this year. Oliver described it as a "relationship-saving manoeuvre" that helps partners avoid mid-air meltdowns before the plane even leaves the runway. 

Since then, the concept has taken off online, particularly among Gen Z and millennial travellers who are big on emotional self-awareness and independence.

Instagram users have flooded the platform with confessions tagged #AirportDivorce, often joking that it's the secret to a drama-free holiday. 

Even celebrity couples are embracing the idea. Television hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared on their show that they, too, practise a version of airport divorce-he prefers to arrive early, she likes to cut it close. 

Their solution? Spend the pre-flight period apart and reunite at boarding. 

Ultimately, airport divorce isn't a sign of distance. It acknowledges that airports bring out our quirks, and that love sometimes thrives best when given a little breathing room. 

So next time you're travelling as a couple, consider trying it. You might just discover that a short separation before take-off leads to a smoother journey.

