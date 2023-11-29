What Else Would Nimrat Kaur Be In A Teal Strapless Gown If Not A 'Velvet Fairytale'

Nimrat Kaur's red carpet glam is minimal only in style not in effect

Nimrat Kaur is basically levelling up her fashion game every time she steps off the screen. Whether it is the casual and cool vibes, the red carpet slay, or the holiday escapades, she is always rocking something that is like a style spark for all those fashion dreamers out there. While attending the Filmfare OTT awards on Sunday, she dropped a bomb of a look. The actress chose a jaw-dropping evening gown straight from the shelves of clothing brand John & Ananth. The lush velvet and that dark green hue looked magical on her. The strapless gown was all about drama with its strapless design, corset bodice, and flare below the knees. And, oh, that long trail? Pizzazz alert! Nimrat's hair game was giving off chic vibes in a poker-straight style. The Jewelry game was on point with dangler earrings and a handful of rings. And her glam squad showed amazing work with nude lips, shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and that subtle contouring.

When Nimrat Kaur steps into a gown, it is basically a full-blown fashion spectacle. Not too long ago, she wowed us with a jaw-dropping moment in a yellow number picked from IssaStudio by Chetana & Swathi. This gown was a masterpiece with its snug fit, off-shoulder pattern, and a thigh-high slit. Shiny heels added extra few inches to her already fabulous height. Blue earrings struck the perfect colour contrast with the yellow hue. The puffed hairdo made the star look oh-so-stylish. Pink lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and arched brows sealed the deal on this unforgettable look.

Before that, Nimrat Kaur rocked another showstopper – a muted gold gown that was basically dripping in blue, silver, and golden sequins. The tulle net fabric gracefully falling from her shoulder added extra oomph to her look. And thigh-high slit turned up the heat and left everyone in awe. Pulled-back hair presented elegance and high heels rounded off this look.

It would not be wrong to say that Nimrat Kaur deserves a special place in the bookmarks of fashionistas.

