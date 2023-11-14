We Can't Get Enough Of Kareena Kapoor Drenched In A Silver Mesh Glam Gown

We're forever obsessed with Kareena Kapoor, and now more so with her in silver

The definition of a true icon lies in the person who adapts and evolves with changing trends. Kareena Kapoor is that icon and her individualistic persona on the cover of Dirty Magazine's latest digital edition perfectly highlights it. We find it hard to introduce this diva who chooses to remain relevant even after 20 eponymous years in Bollywood. Her cover look though deserves major special mention. Breaking barriers comes at the cost of looking your most extraordinary, a price Kareena Kapoor would have no qualms paying. For that, it was a slinky sheer Manish Malhotra gown drenched in sequins and the Bollywood's epic pizzazz for maximum effect. The strategically placed sequinned designs can't wash out the fluidity of this cover even if it is tried. The glitzy drop earrings only make her case stronger. Then came her equally shimmery eye makeup to elevate the quenching quotient. She glows and glows because that's all Kareena Kapoor knows how to do.

The second cover of the digital magazine is a close-up portrait shot of the star looking exactly like one. Chainmail chic in a retro-inspired look comes Kareena Kapoor's way in black and white which reveals her makeup that's close to nothing but a silver headscarf with fringes from the latest H&M x Rabanne collection. Flapper Girl meets haute cover is where this look was headed and arrived with a bang.

If red were an emotion, Kareena Kapoor would be the face of it. The third cover of the digital magazine features her lying on a carpet exuding major femme energy dressed in a Shehla Khan lace gown. It spells of love and modern-age romance clubbed with sultry mystery in equal measures all thanks to her grazingly high slit on the side. Her frosted lids, drop earrings and glowing complexion return to sweep everyone off their feet.

Kareena Kapoor will forever be that icon. No notes.

