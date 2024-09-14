Wamiqa Gabbi Brought Back Summer Vibes In A Breezy Black Bralette, Denim Jacket And Straw Hat

Wamiqa Can Make A Bralette And Denim Jacket Look So Chic On A Sunny Day

Wamiqa Gabbi has been making headlines in the world of fashion. Her wardrobe brims with the trendiest outfits, leaving us searching for pen and paper to take notes. The actress has now dished out some street-style inspiration in her latest Instagram post. For a sunny day out, Wamiqa picked out a chic black bralette featuring noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She layered the fitted bustier with a cropped denim jacket. Relaxed sleeves and double front pockets added an extra dose of edge. Distressed elements at the hem proved to be the X-factor. A dramatic straw hat sealed her easy-breezy OOTD. Wamiqa went with a no-makeup look with the sun illuminating her flawless skin. An open hairdo perfectly completed her look.

Also Read: Spend A Delightful Day At Sukhna Lake In Chandigarh Like Wamiqa Gabbi Did

Before that, Wamiqa Gabbi showed us how to ace travel fashion like an expert. For an outing on her vacation, the actress picked out an animal-printed crop top that came with a form-fitting silhouette. A cutout element at the back offered a daring spin. She teamed up the chic number with an A-line denim skirt.

On another page of her sartorial holiday album, Wamiqa Gabbi rocked a trendy yet casual outfit. She slipped into a figure-hugging skin-coloured sleeveless bodysuit. Backless details served oomph and panache in equal measure. The bodysuit was tucked into a pair of loose-fitted cargo denim joggers.

Wamiqa Gabbi definitely knows how to serve a statement with her fits