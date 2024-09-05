Anushka Sharma Looked 'Happy Go Red-y' In A Cropped Shirt And Wide-Leg Joggers

Anushka Sharma slayed an easy-chic style moment in a cropped shirt and cherry joggers

Anushka Sharma has set foot in the city of dreams after a long gap and this time too, she did it in style. The Sultan actress has been out of action since the birth of her second child Akaay earlier this year. But this rare sight of the former Bollywood actress was worth the wait as her low-key casual fashion game is still a hit when she stepped out in the city wearing a cropped shirt teamed with statement cherry red joggers.

Anushka Sharma made heads turn as the paparazzi went 'click-click' when spotting her back in the Bay. The actress strutted out in style for an event donning a powder blue button-down cropped shirt that she paired with crimson coloured wide-leg joggers with a high waisted fit and drawstring closure.

For her accessories of the day, Anushka wore a pair of red pointed satin Christian Louboutin heels that matched her vibrant cherry coloured joggers. Along with this, celebrity stylist Priyanka R Kapadia gave her a pair of chunky gold hoops, a stack of gold and diamond bracelets, and a couple of silver-toned rings with encrusted diamonds adorning her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Anushka's shoulder-length hair was styled into easy beach waves with a centre-parting by hair stylist Mitesh Rajani. As for her makeup picks of the day, makeup artist Deepa Verma added the perfect minimal glam strokes to enhance Anushka's beauty game. The actress sported an overall bronzed skin, a wash of eyeshadow across her lids, a black eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes, a touch of blush and highlighter on her cheeks and a nude-peach toned lip colour to tie the look together.

Trust Anushka Sharma to come back with a bang to the Bay in her casual chic avatar.

