Vijay Varma's Bare Body Photos Are The Answer To This Common Bollywood Actor's Fitness Query

Vijay Varma shares a post on Instagram

Vijay Varma has steadily made his way through Bollywood solely on his own steam. He has captured the audience's attention with his acting skills for his roles in Gully Boy, Darlings and most recently, Jaane Jaan, which he starred in with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. The murder mystery movie was plagued with the question "body kahan hai?." For the actor, it was a double-ended one, which he answered through his latest Instagram post. In the post, Vijay is seen bare-bodied while striking multiple poses. With a silver chain around his neck, he went shirtless and wore only loungewear bottoms. For those who have seen the film, his photos are a play on the question that was mentioned throughout the movie.

(Also Read: A Decade Ago, No Designer Wanted To Dress Vijay Varma. Today, He Wore Anamika Khanna At Cannes 2023)

But there's more to it than just being a movie quote. Often times in Bollywood, an actor's body is their most prized possession. For them, building a chiselled physique for a role can be even more important than the skills being polished to play that character. Next-generation actors like Vijay Varma are set to change that notion as they are focusing on honing their acting talent rather than hitting the gym to build a six-pack. Throughout the movies he has starred in, Vijay has mainly showcased a lean physique, which at no point, overshadowed his acting abilities onscreen. The comments on his post included ones that said "No need for that. Your "body" of work speaks of great length about your talent" and "Body ki zaroorat hi nanhi hai sir, you are natural and real ,bas wohi CHAHIYE" as well as "@itsvijayvarma doesn't matter if your body is super solid or not but your acting 2000% super duper solid".

Vijay's photos are a humorous take on the Bollywood phenomenon of physique overtaking skill. We hope that's set to change in the industry, the way he has done.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Are Serving Casual Elegance On Their Starry Night Out)