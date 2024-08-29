Jenna Ortega Channeled Winona Ryder's Character Lydia Deetz From Beetlejuice In Sheer Red Tulle Dior Gown

Jenna Aces 'Method Dressing' As She Dons A Red Gown Just Like Lydia Deetz

Actress Jenna Ortega is leaving the internet stunned with her back-to-back stunning looks. Jenna was a stunner in red when she arrived at the much-anticipated premiere of her 2024 film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival 2024. The actress chose a custom red Dior gown. The dress featured a heart-shaped bodice made up of ruffled tulle layers that fell to her midriff, exposing her torso. The top was held together by thin straps, making it completely backless. The bottom of the dress was a flowy see-through skirt, which added the glamour quotient to the look. Jenna teamed her outfit with a pair of high platform heels, with dramatic red smokey eyes and a bright red lip. She added the final layer of accessories to her look by pairing it with a diamond necklace, bracelets and rings.

If you couldn't help but wonder why her outfit looked so familiar, that's probably because you have seen it before. Jenna's red dress outfit was a modern take on the red wedding dress Winona Ryder wore as Lydia Deetz in the 1988 original film Beetlejuice.

Photo Credit: Twitter/horrorf4iry

Fashion has played a significant role in the promotional spree for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and it looks like Jenna has understood the assignment very well. For the press tour, Jenna wore gorgeous pieces which were driven by cinematic inspiration behind all her promotional outfits. In another look, Jenna wore a custom Paul Smith pantsuit resembling the iconic suit of the original Beetlejuice character played by Michael Keaton.

Photo Credit: Twitter/horrorf4iry

Jenna embraced 'method dressing' by recreating another iconic look of the original flick. She opted for a turtleneck white top adorned with a cropped navy-blue cardigan and a green pleated skirt, similar to the one worn by Lydia.

Photo Credit: Instagram/elitedaily

She continued to pay homage to the original film's dark and spooky vibes and opted for an outfit like Michael Keaton's character's stripped costume. She wore a Vivienne Westwood skirt suit featuring a sheer corset topped with a cropped blazer and a mini skirt. She paired the look with signature platform boots and a pair of sunglasses to add drama to the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram/elitedaily

Hoping on to the trend of ‘method dressing', we must say Jenna indeed did a fantastic job.

