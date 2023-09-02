Jacqueliene Fernandez Serves High-End Glam On The Red Carpet In A Glitzy Mini Dress And Jacket

Jacqueliene Fernandez is a sight to behold

The Venice Film Festival has officially kicked off its 80th edition and we can already see the red carpet turning into the runway for celebrities. A-list celebrities from across the world turn up to the most awaited event to promote their latest movies. Jacqueliene Fernandez was among the others who made heads turn. The actress added her vibe to the picturesque surroundings of Venice in an ivory outfit from The Atelier Studio. She walked the red carpet for the movie Ferrari looking divine as ever. Her look had many appealing intricate details that made it a standout look. She posted a carousel of pictures and captioned it, "Ciao Venice Film Festival for #ferrarimovie". The actress opted for an embroidered mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and paired it with a longline jacket. The balloon sleeves and trail of the jacket added a dramatic element to her look.

Jacqueliene Fernandez exudes timeless style, whether it is her high-octane numbers or elegant sarees. The actress has a penchant for classic style and recently she served us with a glitzy and glamorous fashion moment. Recently, she took over New York City in a monochrome look at the 41st India Day Parade. Her high-shine glow-up was absolutely on point in a stunning red saree. She rocked the stunning red vibe in her vibrant drape that came with embroidered detailing. She added an extra layer of style to her attire with a knee-length embroidered jacket.

Jacqueliene Fernandez and her high-end glam is a match made in fashion heaven