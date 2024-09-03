Triptii Dimri's White Skirt Suit Was Elegance Personified With Ruffled Roses On The Sleeves

Triptii Dimri's white skirt set should be in your closets too if you seek to make an elegant impression

Equal parts classic and statement-making, white fits are always a solid ten. Recently, Triptii Dimri made a strong case for this summer hue. Her display of effortless style was served right in an elegant all-white look. She gave power dressing a classy spin in a chic skirt set that was perfect for creating monochrome magic. She's serving minimal style inspiration with her latest look. She paired a shirt with a pencil skirt to elevate her boss woman look. The floral appliques on the outfit perfectly added an elegant element to the outfit. Her dramatic block heels were a solid addition to notch up her overall look. With a sleek bun and minimal matte makeup, Triptii perfectly nailed the beauty game too.

Also Read: Like Triptii Dimri, You Too Will Be "Manifesting" Your Own Little Farm When You Visit These Charming Farms In France

Triptii Dimri can do it all when it comes to fashion. Her penchant for delivering a moment is a given and the actress did not disappoint when she turned to a glitz and glamour to make heads turn. Previously, Triptii served ultimate date night style goals in a chic red dress. Doused in sequins, her stunning backless gown was perfect to add oomph to her fashion game. She went minimal with accessories and completed her OOTD with dewy, radiant makeup topped with nude lips.

Also Read: All Happy Holidays For Triptii Dimri Starts With A Chic Solid-Coloured, Backless Swimsuit

Triptii Dimri's style game is one for the books