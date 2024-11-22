Advertisement

Triptii Dimri's Floral Saree Is A Refreshing Reminder That Spring Festive Looks Are Fabulous In Winter Too

Triptii Dimri's floral saree oscillates between springtime soirees to winter vibes in the most stylish way

Triptii Dimri's Floral <i>Saree</i> Is A Refreshing Reminder That Spring Festive Looks Are Fabulous In Winter Too
You'll be starstruck after seeing Triptii Dimri's floral saree

Fresh off the success of her latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii Dimri has captured the spotlight again. She is known now not just for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of style. One can always find her blending tradition with modern aesthetics like in her latest Instagram post where she was seen in a floral red saree with a dazzling mirror-work blouse exuding festive vibrancy. Fashion enthusiasts will quickly notice that her saree is by designer Arpita Mehta, whose signature design language lies in floral prints and attention to meticulously crafted mirrorwork. The combination of blooming florals with sparkling mirrors gave this spring-ready ensemble a festive touch for an autumnal soiree. Triptii's makeup was soft yet festive, with a dewy base, a hint of blush, and a coral lip that matched the saree's floral accents. The accessories brought an additional festive touch with statement jhumkas, polki bangles and cocktail rings.

Mirror-work blouses are a must-have this season, bringing a sparkle to traditional wear. No wonder Triptii Dimri has a likeness for it. For the promotion of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, she was seen in yet another saree from designer Arpita Mehta's label. This time she chose a blush pink saree with the signature blouse. The mirror-work blouse elevated the ensemble, reflecting light with every move and perfectly encapsulating the celebratory spirit of the season. Her stylist kept the accessories minimal, opting for statement earrings and a stack of bangles that accentuated the ensemble without overshadowing it.

Triptii Dimri's outfits do the talking for themselves and for the festive season ahead, you know what to do as well with your best ethnic looks.

