Triptii Dimri Explored The Famous Historical Sites And Architecture On Her Holiday In Southern France

Tripti Dimri's France Trip Is An Extravagant Experience Of Architecture

Apart from her acting, Triptii Dimri is also known for her quintessential style and traveller's soul. Triptii is currently enjoying her time vacationing in France. The star is quite active on social media, and she has been sharing pictures and videos from her trip to the South of France. In the videos and pictures, we saw Triptii exploring the streets and sites of France. The actress headed to Nice, a city in France. She also visited the famous church of Gesu, which is a Roman Catholic church, which introduced the baroque style into architecture. This church's interior is decorated with motifs illustrating the life of Saint Jacques le Mejeur. Before moving to another destination, she concluded her trip with an ice-cream.

Next up, the actress went to Aspremont, a commune in France. It is known for its beautiful architecture as houses here are built in spiral and concentric circles, making this place unique.

Looks like Triptii is in love with the place as she freely explored the beautiful sites and the streets of the village. Triptii shared a video on her Instagram, where she is seen liking every bit of her trip.

In a picture, she posed candidly on the stairs of the village castle. She kept her look super chic and stylish as she wore a simple white flowy dress and accessorised it with pair of sunglasses.

In another picture, she was seen taking a stroll around the place, surrounded with historical monuments, scenic view and greenery. We must say, how stunning!

