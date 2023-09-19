Ram Charan And Upasana Double Down On Festive Fashion In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits

Ganesh Chathurti 2023: Ram Charan and Upasana look stunning in ethnic wear

For actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, the onset of the festive season has an even more special feeling attached as it is the first festival celebrated with their daughter Klin Kaara. While we couldn't look away from the wholesome pictures, what we also couldn't miss was the couple's festive style. Ram Charan and Upasana have often served us with their style statements and yet again they brought their best game forward with their festive outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor posted a carousel of pictures in which they were seen offering their prayers as they celebrated the occasion. Keeping traditional elements at the forefront, Upasana donned a beautiful yellow outfit as she held the little girl in her arms. Her printed look came with eye-catching borders that added to the attire. Ram kept it simple in an all-black look as he paired a shirt with trousers.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have often served us with stylish couple goals. At the Oscars, their couple style marked their stance in the sartorial department with stunning yet subtle traditional fits. While Ram looked dashing in an all-black bandhgala, Upasana complemented him in a luxe-looking ivory saree. Her choice for statement-making jewellery truly stood out.

With love and style, they are certainly an enduring couple who look fabulous with coordinated fits. For a paw-adorable photo shoot, the couple posed in well-matched looks. The fashion fanatics are witness to their iconic couple fashion and yet again, they brought a fresh spin to it. Ram opted for a chic black formal outfit while his wife complemented him in a dark floral midi dress paired with matching peep-toes. Well, their cute furry friend in the picture stole the show.

Ram Charan and Upasana have all our attention focused on their traditional style.