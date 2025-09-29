This Hidden Country Between France And Spain Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

Andorra is a small, landlocked country in southwestern Europe, bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south. It is a beautiful country offering stunning mountainous landscapes in the Pyrenees. The country is also known for its popular skiing and hiking opportunities. Additionally, Andorra is renowned as a tax-free shopping destination and for its unique political system with co-princes. Andorra also offers residence permits for people looking to relocate, and Indians are eligible if they meet the criteria.

Andorra does not offer direct permanent residency, but you can live and work in the country long-term with a residence permit. Before that, let's understand what Andorra has to offer.

Why Andorra?

The country has one of the most favourable tax regimes in Europe.

You can travel to France and Spain visa-free, and you can obtain a Schengen visa in just one day, allowing travel within these countries for up to 90 days.

You only need to stay in Andorra for 90 days per year, which is a good option for Indians who want to maintain a base in India.

You will have access to an excellent education and healthcare system.

How to Get a Residence Permit in Andorra?

There are multiple ways to obtain a residence permit in Andorra. Some allow you to live and work in the country, while others permit you to reside there but require all your income to come from outside Andorra.

1. By Investment – Passive Residency

Known as passive residency, Andorra offers a residence permit based on investment. To obtain this, an applicant must invest a minimum of EUR 600,000 (approximately Rs 6.24 crore), including a refundable deposit of EUR 47,500 (approximately Rs 49.4 lakh). Additionally, EUR 9,500 (approximately Rs 9.88 lakh) must be paid for each family member accompanying you.

2. For Work – Active Residency

This allows you to live and work in Andorra. The country also offers a Digital Nomad Visa permitting remote work while residing there.

3. Others – Active Residency

Residence permits may also be granted to students enrolled in Andorran educational institutions, family members of legal residents or citizens, and those who intend to establish and manage a business in Andorra.

Who Is Eligible?

Eligibility varies depending on the type of residency applied for, but general criteria include:

Applicant must be 18 years or older.

Must earn an annual income of at least EUR 52,100 (Rs 54,18,713 approximately).

Must own or rent a house in Andorra.

Must reside in the country for at least 90 days per year.

Must have no criminal record.

For investment-based residency, the investment must be maintained for the entire duration of the residence permit, and you must reside in Andorra for at least 90 days each year to maintain your status.

How to Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and the type of residence permit you can apply for.

Step 2: Gather all required documents, including:

Completed application form

Certificate of no criminal record

Valid passport

Police clearance certificate

Recent passport photographs

Proof of housing

Proof of sufficient income

Proof of civil status

Valid health certificate

Birth or marriage certificates if applicable

Step 3: Apply for the residence permit in person in Andorra.

Step 4: Undergo a medical examination in Andorra.

Step 5: Open a bank account in Andorra as proof of investment.

Wait for your residence permit. During this period, which usually takes 1.5 months or longer depending on the application, you can return to your country of residence.

Residence permits are usually granted for two years initially, then can be extended for two more years, followed by an extension for three years, and subsequently for ten years. Renewals depend on continuing to meet the requirements.