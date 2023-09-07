The Very Stylish Kareena Kapoor In Black Was Karisma Kapoor's Lunch Date, Setting New Sibling Goals

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor at lunch

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most fashionable sisters of Bollywood who have a massive fan base solely for their impeccable style. The sister duo take time out of their busy lives to spend time with each other for festive occasions and holidays, setting both sibling and fashion goals. This time, it was a fashionable lunch date in the city. Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story included a picture of Kareena with a caption that read, "Back with my favs. the sista and aperol spritz." Kareena looked chic in a full-sleeved black top. She wore a pair of black sunglasses on her head as she dug into her lunch. Her minimal makeup included winged eyeliner and glossy lip colour with a tint of colour on her cheeks.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are uber chic when they are together and here's more proof. For their dad Randhir Kapoor's birthday, the Kapoor sisters were twinning and winning in white. While Kareena wore an off-white kurta set and tied her tresses in a sleek bun, Karisma wore a crisp white full-sleeved shirt and left her hair loose in natural waves. They looked ultra-stylish no doubt.

Karisma and Kareena even take time for each other while on vacation with their families. On a beach vacation, the sisters posed in breezy dresses and set beach fashion goals instantly. Karisma was in an off-white kaftan with red prints and Kareena was in a pastel blue short dress, making holiday fashion trendy. Minimal jewellery and a natural glow complemented their looks.

Whether stylish lunch dates or just hanging out at home, Karisma and Kareena have always kept it trendy and fashionable. While they often meet to hang out with their girl gang, they also chill at home spending quality time with each other. One such time was when the sister duo were enjoying ice creams at home in chic athleisure. Karisma picked a yellow T-shirt with black pants and Kareena wore a red pullover with black leggings.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor make sibling bonding look easy, finding time for each other outside of their hectic family and work lives, in addition to being fashion icons.

