The Festive Season Is Here And So Is Triptii Dimri In A Beautiful Printed Blue <i>Lehenga</i>

The Festive Season Is Here And So Is Triptii Dimri In A Beautiful Printed Blue Lehenga

Triptii Dimri is a true-blue fashionista and her style sensibilities are proof enough. To be true-blue, she literally took her printed lehenga out for a spin just in time for the festive season. The actress looked bright in a blue printed lehenga from the shelves of Saaksha & Kinni. The diva's Magnolia high-waist lehenga featured wave prints with pockets and was made with chanderi fabric. She teamed it with a scalloped dupatta and a sleeveless Riley Blouse featuring matching prints. A princess neckline and intricate hand embroideries, coupled with exquisite mirror-thread works on the hemline elevated the allure. Her oxidised jewellery included a broad bracelet, statement rings, a sleek Kamarbandh and lobe stud earrings encrusted with stone work. For makeup, she kept it simple yet eye-catching with glowy glam and open tresses. 

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Turned Elegant Muse To Manish Malhotra In A Pink Benarasi Brocade Lehenga 

Triptii Dimri keeps taking us on her fashion trips, and we love it. Previously, the actress turned muse for Manish Malhotra in a gulabi Banarasi lehenga. It featured gold and silver zardozi borders and a rich pink tone, making it the perfect choice for many Indian brides. She paired her traditional number with a matching blouse comprising a sweetheart neckline and a handwoven Banarasi dupatta. She rounded off her look with a broad necklace, a matching pair of earrings and a maang tikka.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Triptii Dimrii has an expansive traditional wardrobe, however, stunning lehengas truly dominate. For instance, she looked spectacular in an embellished lehenga for the launch of a designer store in Delhi. The cocoa-toned lehenga came with a flared skirt adorned with golden embroidery. A matching blouse with a dipped neckline and cold shoulder detail suited the overall aesthetics. Triptii carried the stunning OOTD with a sheer dupatta that came with fringe elements at the hemline.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: It's Tough To Choose Between Triptii Dimri's Teal Lehenga And Her Moves To Mere Mehboob)

