The Festive Season Is Here And So Is Triptii Dimri In A Beautiful Printed Blue <i>Lehenga</i>

Triptii Dimri is a true-blue fashionista and her style sensibilities are proof enough. To be true-blue, she literally took her printed lehenga out for a spin just in time for the festive season. The actress looked bright in a blue printed lehenga from the shelves of Saaksha & Kinni. The diva's Magnolia high-waist lehenga featured wave prints with pockets and was made with chanderi fabric. She teamed it with a scalloped dupatta and a sleeveless Riley Blouse featuring matching prints. A princess neckline and intricate hand embroideries, coupled with exquisite mirror-thread works on the hemline elevated the allure. Her oxidised jewellery included a broad bracelet, statement rings, a sleek Kamarbandh and lobe stud earrings encrusted with stone work. For makeup, she kept it simple yet eye-catching with glowy glam and open tresses.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Turned Elegant Muse To Manish Malhotra In A Pink Benarasi Brocade Lehenga

Triptii Dimri keeps taking us on her fashion trips, and we love it. Previously, the actress turned muse for Manish Malhotra in a gulabi Banarasi lehenga. It featured gold and silver zardozi borders and a rich pink tone, making it the perfect choice for many Indian brides. She paired her traditional number with a matching blouse comprising a sweetheart neckline and a handwoven Banarasi dupatta. She rounded off her look with a broad necklace, a matching pair of earrings and a maang tikka.

Triptii Dimrii has an expansive traditional wardrobe, however, stunning lehengas truly dominate. For instance, she looked spectacular in an embellished lehenga for the launch of a designer store in Delhi. The cocoa-toned lehenga came with a flared skirt adorned with golden embroidery. A matching blouse with a dipped neckline and cold shoulder detail suited the overall aesthetics. Triptii carried the stunning OOTD with a sheer dupatta that came with fringe elements at the hemline.

Also Read: It's Tough To Choose Between Triptii Dimri's Teal Lehenga And Her Moves To Mere Mehboob)