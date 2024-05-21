Cannes 2024: There Are Sheer Dresses And There's Bella Hadid In This Risque Saint Laurent Number

Cannes 2024: There Are Sheer Dresses And There Is Bella's Risque Number

Supermodel Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and to say that she made headlines for her look would be an understatement. For the screening of the film The Apprentice, Bella rested her faith in Saint Laurent. She stepped out in a brown sheer halter dress from the Saint Laurent fall 2024 collection that hugged her in all the right places. The chic midi-length cocktail attire boasted a delicate light brown hue and a subtly sheer ruched mesh bodice. The form-fitting silhouette also featured a sheer pencil skirt-like fitting while the supermodel chose to ditch the bra. For accessories, she wore exquisite Chopard jewellery in the form of oversized drop earrings and delicate rings on her fingers. Her makeup was all about matching the brown shades of the ensemble, giving a cohesive look. She opted for a matte base, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes and brown, glossy lips.

Before this, in 2022, Bella Hadid made quite the statement in a white gown by Gucci featuring cutout detailing around the hip. The plain white gown with full sleeves was paired with diamond drop earrings, dewy makeup, brown glossy lipstick and open hair styled in waves. Then too she had opted for Chopard jewellery.

The same year, she also stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in a strapless gown designed by Gianni Versace in 1987. The vintage gown was not lacking in drama as the strapless bodice cascaded into a sleek mermaid silhouette, hugging the model's curves before flaring out gracefully. Emphasising the waist, it boasted voluminous draping that elegantly tied into a sizable bow at the back. She paired it with a pair of drop diamond earrings and rings by Chopard.

We hope Bella Hadid always presents us with such iconic fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet.

