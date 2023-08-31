Tamannaah Bhatia's Holiday Style Has Colours, Floral Prints And A Whole Lot Of Good Vibes

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fabulous source of fashion for our next beach holiday

The idea of a beach holiday sounds very inviting. Thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia though, we're living vicariously through her Maldives holiday that she enjoys in style. After a successful run of releases, Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys the tropical sun in her latest photo series on Instagram. Just like any beach holiday, Tamannaah Bhatia's beach holiday had the usual suspects - the bright co-ord sets, floral picks, shorts and stylish sunglasses. For starters, a pink co-ord set including a halter crop top and shorts makes a monochrome start to her day at the beach. Even though under the rainbow, you can't miss Tamannaah Bhatia even if you tried.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Power Dressing Lessons Continue In A Brown Pantsuit

Floral picks first come in the form of her pink strappy number that makes soaking up the sun far more stylish than it already is. She adds necklaces to her outfit for beach day glam because when did that ever hurt anybody?

Tamannaah Bhatia's siesta time is stylish too in case you had the slightest doubt. As she lounged on a hammock, she picked an oversized floral yellow shirt and shorts to relax in style.

Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

You can't have a beach holiday without a pair of your favourite sunglasses. Tamannaah Bhatia was not going to have one without it either.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia In A White Corset And Cargos Causes A "Heat Wave In Monsoon"

Off-duty outfits are far from boring in Bollywood. For Tamannaah Bhatia it comes in a chocolate brown co-ord set with a straw hat that says off-duty. That's not all for her accessories though. She layers necklaces to further accentuate her holiday fashion.

Holiday on your mind? All you need is a ticket to Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post for a stylish virtual beach vacation.

Also Read: Classic Summer Style Doesn't Get Any More Chic Than Tamannaah Bhatia In A Cropped Shirt And Blue Jeans