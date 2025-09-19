Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Trainer Shares 5 Healthy Snacks To Keep You Energised At Work

Following a healthy lifestyle during work hours is not exactly easy, especially when you feel like reaching out to a packet of chips every two hours. If you have been struggling to keep your mid-work cravings in check, worry not! Siddhartha Singh, actor Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer, recently shared some healthy snack ideas that you can eat during work without feeling guilty.

5 Office Snacks Under 200 Calories

If you are someone who is watching the calories they eat in a day, Siddhartha shared 5 healthy snacks that are not only nutritious but also help maintain your energy levels during the workday.

1. Greek Yogurt Cup

Calling it his "favourite" snack, the trainer says that a person can add 150 grams of Greek yogurt in your diet. He added that it will keep you full and away from "afternoon slumps".

2. Boiled Eggs

Adding 2 medium-sized boiled eggs to your diet can help you get 12 grams of protein, Siddhartha mentioned in the video. "This is a simple, nutrient-rich option and there is no fancy prep needed," he shared.

3. Apple and Peanut Butter

The third option the trainer suggests is simple and delicious. Its apple and peanut butter. Explaining its benefits, the trainer says "The third option under 200 calories is apple and peanut butter. This is a balance between carbohydrates, fats and fibre." Including this in your diet can help beat unnecessary cravings without experiencing a sugar crash, and all you need is 1 tablespoon of this.

4. Protein Coffee

If you are a coffee person, you might enjoy this snack which is a protein coffee. The fitness coach added that all you need to prepare it is "a scoop of whey protein and black coffee, which will give you energy and a protein boost during long working days."

5. Dark Chocolate and Walnuts

The fitness trainer added another option, which many of us love to snack on - dark chocolate with 70 percent cocoa and 20 grams walnut. He explains that this is a "combination of antioxidants plus healthy fats. This will definitely satisfy your sweet cravings, but please do not go overboard."

While these snacks are healthy and delicious, it is always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before making any dietary changes to your routine.