Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys The Mumbai Rains And You Can Too With These Activities

Like Tamannaah Bhatia, Enjoy The Mumbai Rains With These Nostalgic Activities

The weather Gods have finally blessed the people of Mumbai with the season's first showers. Among those who enjoyed an early morning spin in the city was none other than Aranmanai 4 star, Tamannaah Bhatia. Is there a better way to enjoy the weather? We think not. She took to Instagram to reveal how much she enjoyed watching water droplets drop to the floor from her car window. Mumbai rains have the reputation of inconveniencing locals of the city but with the right activities (even the simple ones), enjoying the city for its charm is a respite from the scorching hear. If you're in Mumbai during this time of the year, you wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity of absorbing the city's beauty with these activities.

1. Going on a drive

Who doesn't love a long drive with your favourite rainy day playlist on full blast? Whether alone or with someone, don't let go of this simple yet enjoyable activity that even Tamannaah Bhatia indulges in. Keep real-time traffic on track and you're good to go.

2. Tea at Bandra Bandstand

A hot cup of masala chai at Bandra Bandstand is a good idea on all days but especially when it is pouring outside. While rain and chai are best of friends, why not enjoy it with a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea?

3. Stroll around Marine Drive

Don't let the rains wash away your plans to head to Marine Drive. For real Bollywood junkies, don't sleep on recreating the Wake Up Sid scene when Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor witness the most beautiful time of the year.

4. Walk on Carter Road

If there is anything more romantic than rain itself, it is walking with your special someone in the great outdoors. Enjoy scenic views and hot local street food on the go.

5. Street food at Juhu Beach

From roasted corn to soupy maggi, the monsoon brings a lot of joy for foodies too with street food delights at Juhu Beach.

