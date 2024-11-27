Strengthen Your Core Like Malaika Arora With These 5 Yoga Poses For Abs

Malaika Arora is back with yet more midday workout motivation. The star never fails to stun with her back-to-back workout videos. Like every week, this week too, Malaika shared a video of her yoga workout. In the video, we can see her performing a series of yoga asanas that work perfectly for her abs and core strength. If you, like Malaika, too wish to work on your core strength. Here are a few effective yoga poses to swear by.

1. Boat Poss

Boat Pose, or Navasana, is an excellent yoga pose that helps to target the abdominals, hip flexors, and lower back muscles. It also tones your neck muscles and unlocks the muscles in your chest, neck, and shoulders.

2. Chair Pose

Chair pose is another brilliant standing yoga pose to build core strength. There are many variations of chair pose one can explore to target different regions of the abdomen and create a well-balanced core.

3. Downward Facing Dog Pose

Downward-facing dog pose is another yoga pose for core strength. This pose activates your core and strengthens your muscles. While in a downward-facing dog pose, you can also explore variations to further increase core strength.

4. High Lunge Pose

Another well-known yoga pose is the high lunge. This builds strength in the legs, but it also taps deep into your core muscles. There are many variations of this pose, which takes core-strengthening to the next level.

5. Side Plank Pose

The side plank pose is another effective core-strengthening yoga pose. This pose is an add-on to a full plank pose to target your transverse abdominal muscles or the core muscles along the sides of your abdomen.

