Tobey Maguire's Iconic <i>Spider-Man</i> Suit To Go Up For Auction With Bids Starting At Rs 44 Lakh

Toby Maguire is and will always remain the most iconic Spider-Man. Although the role has been played by Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in latest films, fans simply loved how Toby brought a unique mix of innocence and vulnerability to Peter Parker.

Now, the latest buzz is that Toby Maguire's iconic suit, worn in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, will be auctioned on September 4. As per an announcement by PropStoreAuction, the popular red and blue superhero costume was not only used during the production of both films but also "heavily used" on the sets.

About The Auction

The auction will begin at 1 pm, and the bidding starts at 50,000 USD. That's Rs 43,71,155. As per the official website, the costume is estimated to sell between USD 100,000 to 200,000.

The Spidey suit was created by Frontline Design under the supervision of Academy Award-winning costume designer James Acheson. This version of the costume reflected refinements made for Spider-Man 2. The special features included a comparatively darker blue fabric, a more streamlined muscle silhouette, slightly reduced eye lenses, and an enlarged chest emblem.

The suit is woven into perfection with a single-piece red and navy stretch spandex bodysuit, equipped with built-in boots. Can it get any cooler than this? We bet not.

The interior lining features a gusseted pattern, which is labeled "3.S". This wardrobe notation indicates a link to Spider-Man 3 production. For an extra dose of functionality, the costume comes with hidden zippers that run along the sides and lower back, ensuring a hassle-free wear, without disrupting the overall look.

Delicate strands of dimensional gray foam latex webbing dominate the suit. Meanwhile, the spider emblems created with red latex are emblazoned on both the chest and back. Certain areas that have sustained damage have been repaired carefully using urethane webbing replicas from original molds.

Adding to the beauty of the costume is the plastic helmet frame, which sits under the spandex mask. It is cushioned with soft foam around the nose and jaw so that it fits the performer comfortably. The helmet is also equipped with two interchangeable sets of eye lenses made of metallic-black resin and acrylic exteriors with mesh lining.