Sonam Kapoor Leads The Indian Celeb Roll Call At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Indians turned the streets of Paris into their own personal runways

The City of Lights is back with another fashion week to enthral fashionistas. The Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, featuring Spring-Summer 2024 collections commenced on January 22 and will continue this celebration of all things fashion till January 25. Weaved with luxury and elegance, the world's most iconic fashion labels will put forward their creativity at the event. From innovative ensembles to unique designs and a range of sartorial fusion, the 4-day-long ceremony will boast a fine display of glamour and glitz. What makes the occasion even more special is that some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities have already begun strutting down the runway -- and the sidelines -- in their finest ensembles.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's fashion trailblazer Sonam Kapoor was a complete Dior girl. The actress picked out a Maria Grazia Chiuri-crafted all-black ensemble from the designer label's Cruise Collection for the Dior show. She layered her shirt with a matching velvet-panelled jacket, featuring floral, pearl, and butterfly adornments in gold accents. The lapel collars and crisp fit amped up her chicness quotient. An ankle-grazing pleated black skirt with a corseted belt sealed her classy avatar.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's Fashion Week debut was high on vogue and glam. In a custom-made Rahul Mishra attire, all eyes were on her. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress slipped into a strapless-shimmery, black and gold mini-dress. The real drama came when she took over the ramp, carrying a butterfly-embroidered giant sieve. A top-tied bun offered a sneak peek of her glammed-up makeover.

Charithra Chandran

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran looked like a real-life princess, with a hint of modernity in a tailored Rahul Mishra gown. Doused with silver sequins, the form-fitting ensemble featured a plunging neckline and feathery tassels at the hem. But those angel wing-inspired sleeves with a dramatic balloon-like fall stole the show. Complimenting her angelic beauty was her bronzed-blushed matte makeover and a messy updo.

Avanti Nagrath

Model Avanti Nagrath flaunted a corporate look with a twist for the Fashion Week. Tuning muse to the fashion label Dior, she put on a grey lapel-collared blazer featuring a corseted waist. A pleated skirt in the same colour simply elevated her charm. A latte makeup lool comprising dark kohl-rimmed eyes enhanced Avanti's crisp avatar. A short messy hairdo enabled her pearl studs to shine.

Pick your favourite Fashion Week outfit.

