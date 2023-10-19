Sonam Kapoor Gives Florals A Retro Spin In A Raw Mango Saree With A Puff Sleeve Blouse

Sonam Kapoor Gives Florals A Retro Spin In A Raw Mango Saree

Not the one to shy away from experimentation, Sonam Kapoor's repertoire of sarees is always served with a chic upgrade. The actress and her fitting fashion choices have always managed to make the cut; her redefined silhouettes are always eye candy. Recently, Sonam reigned supreme once again with her traditional look. It was another day and another beautiful saree for Sonam Kapoor to make a statement in. To attend a Zoya Jewels event in Mumbai, Sonam looked like an ethereal beauty in her vintage-inspired look. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam brought sheer elegance to the table in a floral number. From the shelves of Raw Mango, she picked a blush pink staple that came with contrasting floral motifs over it. The lightweight creation was beautifully complemented with a low-neck subtle gold blouse that featured puffed sleeves. The overall colour palette gave a soothing sense of style. With a sleek cutwork necklace and minimal studs, her ethnic style was complete.

A closer look gives us a glimpse into her flawless makeup look that matched the sartorial palette. The makeup comprised a soft glam look that was served best with shimmery lids that completely elevated the look. The chiselled look was complemented with tinted blush and a similar nude lip shade, which perfectly completed the look. Her one-side, pined-up tresses radiated a retro vibe and we couldn't help but take notes.

Sonam Kapoor has certainly dialled up festive fashion like no one else.