Sonam Bajwa Made Saturday Look Casually Chic In A Black Bodysuit And Graphic Print T-Shirt

Sonam Bajwa has quite a reputation for setting the internet on fire with her effortless everyday fashion game. The Kudi Haryane Val Di actress always picks basic outfits and styles them to make for winning looks. Sonam Bajwa always hits the bull's eye when it comes to her low-key casual ensembles so she wasn't far behind this time either. She recently shared a carousel post of pictures on her Instagram handle that showed her posing in a weekend-ready avatar along with the caption, "Caszh".

Sonam Bajwa looked like an easy-breezy fashion girl on a Saturday as she posed for pictures wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit which had a tank top design on top that graduated into fitted biker shorts. She layered this with a casual black oversized graphic t-shirt to keep her outfit monochrome.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sonambajwa

Sonam added a pop of contrast and colour on the accessories front in a pair of white towel socks and ivory chunky New Balance sneakers.

On the hair and makeup front, Sonam kept things simple with the vibe of the outfit. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted open sleek look, left loose on her shoulders. As for her makeup, Sonam sported a barely-there makeup look featuring glowing skin, a tint on her cheeks and a nude lip colour for the finishing touches to the look.

Sonam Bajwa's casual weekend athleisure OOTD is one for the sartorial books.

