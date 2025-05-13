Sonam Bajwa Embraces Summer Aesthetics With Minimal Makeup

Sonam Bajwa's glam picks tick all the right boxes. Of late, she has been serving minimal beauty goals and we are totally up for it. Sonam followed the no-makeup-makeup trend and aced it like an expert. Her radiant, soft-glow look is a nod to the summer season, where heavy-duty makeovers take a backseat.

Sonam Bajwa went with a hint of blush on the high points of her cheeks. A dash of shimmer gave her face a perfect dewy effect. For the lips, the actress resorted to a matte, cherry-based colour that brightened up her face and made her look vibrant.

A stroke of kohl on the lower waterline, coupled with generous coats of mascara on the faux lashes, added depth to her eyes. Sonam Bajwa ditched applying any eyeshadow and simply groomed her eyebrows, letting her natural features take the spotlight.

Sonam Bajwa's beach waves complemented her soft-girl charm. Her brunette tresses were left open in all their glory. Finishing off her light makeup was Sonam's sartorial elegance.

She picked out an all-white cotton kurti that screamed summer aesthetics. The breathable fabric with a relaxed silhouette weaves comfort with style. Jhumkas and a pair of green, glass bangles sealed off her effortlessly, girl-next-door avatar.

Sonam Bajwa loves to pull off a dewy, natural makeup look and this is not the first time she is seen sporting a laid-back, simple look. Here's a look at one of the her old posts that proves it!

Sonam Bajwa knows how to hit the right chord with fans!