Sofia Vergara And Heidi Klum In Zebra Print Outfits Are A Print Party Gone Wild

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's zebra print outfits give us the best of both worlds

Best friends who dress up in prints together, stay together, or so we think is the friendship rule for Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. On the set of America's Got Talent, co-judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were a print party ready to start the show in their very jazzy outfits. While shimmery zebra print was at the core of both their outfits, the stars gave them their own personal twist. Sofia Vergara went full retro with a long halter jumpsuit with a flared bottom and a sequinned silver belt cinched at the waist, further defining her physique. Heidi Klum on the other hand picked a short strapless sequinned number. Her panel dress with contrasting zebra stripes made sure that Heidi and Sofia were same-same but different too.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara love a matching moment and they make sure the world knows it too. Who can ever say no to a bright pop of colour in the form of a chic midi dress? Anyone but this duo for sure. Heidi Klum's neon one-shoulder dress paired with Sofia Vergara's bright strapless coral pick makes it brighter than a neon light.

When you have Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in a room, you can expect some fun too with a whole lot of fashion. Posing in a sequinned midnight blue strapless midi dress, Sofia Vergara photobombs Heidi Klum's moment in her pink pick and makes it even better.

One is a party and two is company for a fashion statement especially for Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum when they are in the same room.

