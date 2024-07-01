Sobhita Dulipala's Weekend In Hyderabad Came In An Ornate White Saree With A Bedazzling Blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala Was The Perfect Belle In An Ivory Saree Teamed With An Embellished Corset Blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala has always been one of the most fashionable desi girls of the Indian film industry. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress recently had a rather dazzling Friday night in Hyderabad as she attended the launch of the flagship store of the couture label Qbik. Sobhita was seen wearing an embellished floral-inspired ornate saree from the brand's Dhaatu collection for the appearance.

Sobhita Dhulipala was seen draped in an ivory drape embellished with a silver gem-embellished border from the brand Qbik. She looked magical in her ethnic ensemble. The saree was made out of chiffon which hugged her curves to perfection and was teamed with a pearl and sequin hand embellished corset blouse with broad straps and a button closure at the back.

The 32-year-old actress teamed the saree with a pair of diamond encrusted, chandelier-style dangler earrings that added further glam to the desi look. That was it for her accessories of the night and she let her outfit shine through following the 'less is more' mantra.

As for her hair and makeup of the night, Sobhita styled her luscious black locks in a long ringlet-style waves that framed her face beautifully. Her makeup picks included her signature bronzed and highlighted skin, complemented with feathery brows, a silver-grey smoky eyeshadow on her lids, eyeliner, kohl and mascara-laden eyes, and a nude-brown glossy lip colour to tie the look together.

Isn't Sobhita Dhulipala the perfect lady in a saree at a recent launch of Qbik's store? We say, a resounding yes.

