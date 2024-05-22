Sobhita Dhulipala's Ethnic Chic Cannes 2024 Look In A White Floral Saree Is Too Magnificent To Miss

Sobhita Took Desi Chic To Cannes 2024 In A Beautiful White Floral Saree

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is witnessing fashion statements from all over the globe. Among the list of stars gracing the carpet is Sobhita Dhulipala who made her debut at the event this year. The eagerly-awaited celebration of cinema also serves an array of outstanding fashion. For her very first time at the festival, Sobhita put her most fashionable foot forward in impeccable style. She took over the French Riviera in a stunning saree. The showstopping Indian silhouette came with all the right detailing making it a standout look. The number featured minute floral details in colourful hues that added a subtle pop of colour. Her makeup was breathtaking with a nude base and tinted lips. Sobhita's snatched look has often managed to grab all the attention and this time was no different.

For another look at Cannes, Sobhita Dhulipala was a literal glittering goddess in a glided golden look. The actress turned to a bodycon golden dress to make a statement. From the flow silhouette to the body-grazing style, her dripped in gold look was meant to impress.

For her first look, she made heads turn in a stunning Namrata Joshipura jumpsuit that came with the right amount of glitz and well placed cutouts.

Sobhita Dhulipala is no stranger to serving sartorial statements on international platforms. Before this, for Monkey Man movie promotions, she served chic glam. In a stunning Gaurav Gupta look, the actress exuded sheer elegance in a beautiful pearl white look. She opted for a strapless bodice that came with a long train at the back. Paired with straight-fit pants, she shone and how.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was primed to deliver the most stunning style statement at Cannes, did not disappoint.