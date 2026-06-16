The Women Behind India's Cleaning Apps Are Asking A Simple Question: 'Who Protects Us?'

There are few things more chaotic than moving into a new home. The unopened cartons sit like monuments to unfinished work. Dust gathers in corners that nobody has claimed yet. The kitchen resembles a warehouse. Every room feels like a project waiting to happen.

The solution, in 2026, is usually just a few taps away.

Or so I thought.

I had recently shifted to a new place in Greater Noida and decided to book a cleaning service through Snabbit, an online platform for booking instant help.

What followed was not a routine home-cleaning experience but an unexpected glimpse into the fragile human machinery that powers India's booming gig economy.

Within a few hours, three separate bookings collapsed. Not because of a technical glitch. Not because workers were unavailable.

But because, according to multiple workers, an entire section of the workforce had gone on strike.

"Please Cancel The Booking"

The first booking was assigned to a worker named Priyanka.

The interaction lasted barely a minute.

She called, said that Snabbit workers were on strike, and requested that I cancel the booking. Before I could ask any questions, the call ended.

Confused, I assumed it was an isolated issue.

So I booked another worker.

This time, the worker, Neha, was more forthcoming.

"Didi, we will not be able to come," she told me over the phone.

"The entire Snabbit workforce is on strike. A woman physically assaulted one of our fellow workers at their house in 11th Avenue, Gaur City 2, Greater Noida. Usse itna maara ki vo behosh ho gayi. Please cancel the booking. We are going there. Nobody among us will pick up the booking."

Her voice did not sound angry.

It sounded determined.

Perhaps even united.

Still unsure whether this was an individual protest or a wider disruption, I attempted a third booking.

The worker assigned to me, Latha, echoed the same sentiment.

"Aap bataao (you tell)," she asked. "Humein insaaf nahi milna chahiye kya? (Shouldn't we get justice?)"

At that point, it became clear that this was not a coincidence.

Something unusual was unfolding.

When An App Goes Silent

What made the situation more frustrating was the complete absence of information from the platform itself.

The workers knew what was happening. Residents seemed to know what was happening. But the app did not. Neither did customer support.

Repeated attempts to seek clarification through Snabbit's support channels yielded little information. At one stage, a customer service executive was assigned to the issue but failed to respond meaningfully to the concerns being raised.

There was no in-app notification. No advisory. No explanation. No indication that a significant number of workers in the area had stopped accepting jobs.

Customers continued booking services, only to discover the situation through individual phone calls from workers themselves.

In a platform economy built on convenience, information becomes as important as the service itself.

On this particular day, both appeared missing.

The Neighbourhood Knew Before The Platform Did

To understand whether my experience was unique, I began speaking to people around me.

The first person I spoke to was my neighbour.

Her story sounded remarkably familiar.

"Our regular maid had taken the day off," she said, adding, "So we booked a Snabbit worker instead. But she also called and said the workers were on strike."

When asked why, she repeated the exact same explanation I had heard from multiple workers.

The consistency of the responses suggested that whatever had happened had travelled quickly through worker networks.

Not through official communication channels. But through word of mouth.

The oldest and perhaps most effective social network of all.

A Strike In The Age Of Algorithms

The modern gig economy often presents itself as a world powered by technology.

Apps assign tasks. Algorithms match demand with supply. Notifications keep everything moving.

Yet days like these reveal a deeper truth.

Behind every booking confirmation is a human being.

And when workers feel unsafe, technology cannot simply route around the problem.

The alleged assault appears to have triggered something rarely seen in fragmented gig-work environments: collective action.

Unlike factory workers or office employees, gig workers often operate independently.

Many never meet one another. Many work across different localities.

Yet multiple workers appeared aware of the incident and willing to suspend work in solidarity.

That in itself is significant.

The Human Cost Of Convenience

For residents, the strike meant postponed cleaning schedules, disrupted plans and uncertainty.

For workers, however, the implications appeared much larger.

Several workers described the situation not merely as a labour dispute but as a question of dignity and safety.

One worker, who requested anonymity, said, "People think we only come to clean houses. But we also have families. We deserve respect. If something happens to one of us, how can we act like nothing happened?"

Another worker named Rama said, "We are expected to show up every day. But who stands with us when something goes wrong?"

Whether temporary or prolonged, the strike underscored a reality that often remains invisible behind app interfaces: domestic service workers routinely enter private homes where power dynamics can be deeply unequal.

Most interactions are ordinary. Some are respectful.

But workers argue that when incidents occur, support mechanisms are often unclear.

The Information Gap Nobody Talks About

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the day was not the strike itself. It was the information vacuum surrounding it.

Residents were left guessing. Workers became unofficial customer support agents. Bookings continued despite widespread cancellations.

The result was frustration on both sides.

Customers lost time. Workers fielded repeated questions.

The platform appeared absent from the conversation.

In an industry where trust is everything, silence can be as disruptive as service failure.

Questions That Remain Unanswered

Several important questions remain unanswered.

What action was taken?

How widespread was the strike?

What support systems exist for workers facing alleged abuse while on assignment?

And perhaps most importantly, why were customers and workers left to figure out the situation on their own?

We reached out to Snabbit seeking clarity on the alleged incident, the reported worker strike, and the company's response to customer complaints. At the time of publication, no response had been received.

Until those questions are answered, what remains is a telling snapshot of the realities behind India's convenience economy.

A day that began with a simple attempt to book a cleaning service ended with a much larger story about labour, dignity, accountability and communication.

The dust in my new home eventually settled.

Also Read | House Help Assaulted In Greater Noida, Instant App Workers Protest