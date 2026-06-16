House Help Assaulted In Greater Noida, Instant App Workers Protest

Domestic workers in Greater Noida West have halted operations in protest after a house help was assaulted while on duty in a residential society, disrupting services for residents relying on an online booking platform.

The incident occurred in Gaur City 2, where a domestic worker was assaulted by a resident at 11th Avenue apartment complex. News of the event spread quickly among other house helps in the area, prompting anger and a collective decision to stop work. Hundreds of domestic workers across the region have now joined the strike.

This has severely affected household services, particularly for users of the Snabbit app, an online platform for booking instant help. Residents attempting to arrange workers through the app since this morning have encountered repeated cancellations.

According to accounts from affected residents and local sources, when bookings were placed, the workers responded by requesting cancellations. The maids explained that they would not accept any new assignments until the victim of the 11th Avenue assault receives justice and authorities take strict action on the matter.

The protest is not limited to a single location.

Workers from Gaur City 2 and nearby areas have reported similar experiences of cancelling bookings.

According to police, some women workers had assembled in front of the gate of Gaur City 11th Avenue. Police reached the spot, spoke to the group, and the workers dispersed peacefully. No written complaint has been lodged so far.