'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' Is Met Gala 2024's (Tad Bit Confusing) Theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art reveals the theme for 2024

The Met Gala 2024 has set the alarm for the ultimate pyjama party in Hollywood and you most certainly don't want to sleep through this one. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit revealed the theme for the upcoming year - "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" where 250 pieces from the Costume Institute's permanent collection will be presented innovatively using AI and CGI. To activate the sensory experience, the exhibit aims to use smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments. Many rare and fragile pieces will be put on display for the first time at the exhibit alongside custom-made pieces from past collections by many canonical fashion figures of the world to show design evolution. The exhibition will be shaped around three main "zones" - Land, Sea and Sky - as it traces evolving attitudes to the natural world through craft and the manipulation of natural materials to create garments.

The dress code has not been formally set but in keeping with the theme of the former years' exhibits, it usually draws out as an extension of the main theme. The MET Gala 2023 theme for instance was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and the dress code was "In Honour Of Karl." Will that be the case this year? It is most likely so.

But what does "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" actually even mean? Well, for starters, it is not about nostalgic fairy tales. Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, explained to Vogue that the exhibit will be centred around 50 important and beautiful pieces from the MET's permanent collection. "The thing is, they're too fragile to actually be worn again - these are the 'Sleeping Beauties' of the title," he said.

The theme was inspired by an 1877 silk satin ballgown from Charles Frederick Worth. If the dress code is to be deemed true for this year's theme, one can expect reimagined corsetry, floral prairie designs and structure and natural use of the garments to show its versatility. Among the many contemporary pieces on display is an archival 2001 Alexander McQueen dress that ticks all the boxes on structure and contemporary movements. Another is the infamous 1949 Dior ball gown that Natalie Portman and Miley Cyrus in 2003 and 2009 wore homage versions of. It won't be surprising to witness many stellar versions of it this year too.

As for the details on the starry guest list, one will have to stay awake and see it for themselves.

