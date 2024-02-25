Sini Shetty's Miss World 2024 Rana Gill Lehenga Carries 'A Piece Of My Culture And Its Rich Artistry'

Sini's Miss World 2024 Floral Lehenga Showcases India's "Rich Artistry"

Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is making the nation proud, as she represents the country at the 71st Miss World. The international beauty pageant kick-started in the national capital on Tuesday. Needless to say, the excitement is palpable, as more than a hundred contestants have participated from across the globe. Of them all, Sini Shetty, who is representing India in all its glory, is making sure to highlight the country's rich culture on the prestigious platform. After putting Indian craftsmanship on display with a Banarasi saree, Sini narrated a unique fashion tale with gorgeous motifs and prints with another outfit. For one of the competitions at the beauty pageant, Sini rested faith in a three-piece Indo-western set. Coming from the shelves of Ranna Gill, the ensemble with the clean silhouette featured a flowing lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and a matching crop jacket. The blue colour lehenga was adorned with overall pink and off-white floral prints. The hem of the lehenga highlighted black motifs and scallop prints.

The sleeveless blouse featured a mock neckline that was adorned with similar patterned stripes. Subtle emerald green embellishments around the neck made her ditch the necklace. Sini Shetty sealed her look by teaming the heavily printed jacket on top of it all. The full-sleeve number featured slight tassel work around the borders. A pair of kundan danglers rounded off her look gorgeously. Sini's minimal dewy glam included glossy coral lips, and neutral eye shadow, sitting right on top of her subtly smokey kohl-rimmed eyes. While her bushy brows framed her face, the generous stroke of blush added a flush of colour to her look. The final touch to Sini Shetty's look was her loosened middle-parted hair styled with curled ends. In her post featuring her look, the reigning Miss India World said, "Wearing this piece at Miss World, I carry not just an outfit, but a piece of my culture and its rich artistry with pride and honor."

At the opening ceremony of the 71st Miss World, Sini Shetty was draped in a gleaming red Banarasi saree by Jayanti Reddy. The silk number cost Rs 3,24,900, as per the designer's website. The piece featured work in gold that matched the heavily embroidered border in scallop style. The delicate-looking drape was teamed with a contrasting navy blue blouse that highlighted a plunging V-neckline and short sleeves. Traditional-style gold danglers matched the detailing on the saree. Ditching a necklace, Sini only carried matching gold bangles in one hand. Her voluminous tresses were left open and were styled in curled at the ends.

Versatility is Sini Shetty's forte. For one of the looks, Sini slipped into a printed pantsuit in sky-blue and white tone. The three-piece set is by Abhishek Sharma and screamed chic from miles away.

Sini Shetty's style is a masterclass and she has the whole country behind her for the all the rounds leading up to the finale of Miss World on March 9th at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

