Sienna Miller In Schiaparelli's Two-Piece Set Brings Swan Lake Fantasy To The Red Carpet

Sienna Miller's maternity style on the red carpet is a refreshing take on the trend

All thanks to Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian bump baring has become a trend in maternity fashion. Soon after Queen RiRi redefined maternity style and revealed that pregnancy fashion can be anything but basic, many stars were seen walking down the same road. From Sonam Kapoor and Serena Williams to Keke Palmer and Cardi B, all followed in their footsteps. It turns out Sienna Miller is the latest star to carry the trend on the red carpet. The British actress attended the Vogue World Event in London on September 14. Well, she certainly gave us a red carpet moment to remember. The American Sniper actress wore a two-piece set that was fresh off Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2023 couture collection. The ivory outfit featured an ultra-cropped blouse, allowing her baby bump a sneak peek, in washed faille. The V-neckline was attached to collars. She teamed it with an irregularly draped skirt that ballooned out with ecru taffeta fabric. Sienna Miller gave it all a final touch with black trompe l'oeil toe shoes and a black velvet headband. Middle parted messy hairstyle pulled it all together.

Photo Credit: AFP

Not just the red carpet, Rihanna also performed at the Oscars this year in a bump-baring dress. Her sheer glitzy outfit gave us a glance at her baby bump. For her performance, the pop star picked an embellished co-ord set. The two-piece set featured a strapless custom Maison Margiela encrusted lingerie top with asymmetrical tulle drapes forming the scalloped style fringes. Rihanna teamed it with black embellished floral wide-leg pants. Black leather evening gloves finished off her look with a tinch of edginess. She left her hair open. What was left of the glitz was added by her necklaces.

Tennis legend Serena Williams didn't shy away from giving a glance at her baby bump, as she slipped into Gucci's co-ord set. Featuring a mini skirt with a crop top, the casual number highlighted yellow and green stripes. The cosy knit crop top came with a mock neckline and short sleeves. Serena paired it with a matching low-waist mini skirt. The final touch was her middle parted blonde open hair. Her look was strictly minimal with just the addition of a golden wristwatch.

There is no denying that this bump-baring trend has raised the maternity fashion bar high.

