Gisele Bundchen's Black Swim Set And A Sheer Dress Lent A Relaxed Vibe To Her Babymoon In Costa Rica

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently enjoying a babymoon with her partner Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica. In the pictures making rounds online, the couple can be seen strolling hand-in-hand along the beach. Gisele embraced a chic boho maternity style. She wore a sheer ecru lace cover-up from Isabel Marant. The supermodel paired it with an off-white tunic over a black bikini. Gisele's baby bump clearly took centre stage in this look. For accessories, she chose olive green flip-flops and oversized cat-eye sunglasses that covered most of her face. Her makeup was subtle, with peachy lips adding to her effortlessly chic look. Joaquim, on the other hand, wore a simple olive green T-shirt with camouflage shorts and black flip-flops.

Gisele Bündchen has consistently delivered glamorous looks that keep her fans hooked on her social media. In one of her recent photoshoots for a magazine cover, she stunned in a ruffled white dress that flowed effortlessly. The dress featured a dramatic ruffled sleeve on one side and a sleek thigh-high slit that added a touch of allure. Gisele styled her hair in loose, wavy tresses parted in the middle. She completed the look with bronzed makeup, including glittery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. A nude lipstick and a contoured T-zone finished off her look.

Before that, Gisele Bündchen looked every bit the boss lady in a chic suit dress. She wore a grey-toned striped jacket paired with a matching skirt, creating a sharp and stylish ensemble. Underneath, she wore a maroonish top with a pussy bow and open buttons. For added flair, Gisele gave a peek of her black bralette. Her golden locks were styled in a side part, and her matte makeup featured defined brows, thin strokes of eyeliner and nude lipstick.

We eagerly await more insights from Gisele Bündchen's maternity fashion wardrobe. What about you?

