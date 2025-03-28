Shraddha Kapoor Serves A Minimal Glam Look With A Petal Pink Lip

Shraddha Kapoor is a woman on mission when it comes to delivering hit movies and superhit style and beauty moments. The 38-year-old actress gave her fans and followers a treat by delivering a less-is-more beauty moment on her social media account that came with the right amount of swag.

Shraddha Kapoor looks like a million bucks in her latest quirky beauty offering on her Instagram account which saw her donning a barely-there makeup moment jazzed up with a pair of retro themed oval dark sunglasses. The Stree 2 actress was dolled up in fresh and fabulous look featuring er dewy skin, bushy brows, a hint of pink blush laden on her cheeks, and a petal pink hued lip gloss that added the right amount of colour to her beauty look.

Shraddha's tresses matched steps with her beauty game by being styled in a layered messy waves look with short bangs that became the crowning glory of this beauty moment.

Shraddha Kapoor's barely-there makeup and wavy tresses is match made in beauty heaven.

