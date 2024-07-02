Shilpa Shetty Taking Over Toronto In A Sunny Yellow Saree Is Giving 90s Bollywood Fashion Vibes

Shilpa Shetty Looked All Things Bright On A Monsoon Day In Toronto

Shilpa Shetty served a ray of of sparkling sunshine on a monsoon day when she dressed in a bright yellow saree while in Toronto, Canada. The actress, who was a leading star during the 1990s and continues to be popular in Bollywood, had our hearts racing when she sashayed on a deck by a lake in Toronto draped in a yellow net saree with an instrumental version of Salman Khan's epic song O Oh Jaane Jaana playing the background. It brought back proper Yash Chopra-era Bollywood heroine fashion for us.

Shilpa Shetty's fashion pick of the day got us binge-watching her reel a million times over. The Sukhee actress picked a yellow sheer net sareewith a frill-detail and floral embroidered border. The drape perfectly complemented Shilpa's figure and she teamed it with a full-sleeve blouse with a V-neckline and silver toned embroidery all over.

Shilpa accessorised the look with a statement pearl and diamond-encrusted maharani necklace, a solitaire ring on her ring finger and a pair of embellished, silver-toned Amina Muaddi stilettos with narrow pointed toes.

On the hair and makeup front, Shilpa picked loose salon-style waves that added volume and gave her face a fresh look. As for her makeup, the mother-of-two went for statement brows, fresh and dewy skin, a bronzed complexion and a nude lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Wasn't Shilpa Shetty in a yellow saree like a breath of fresh air straight out of the Canadian landscape? Well yes, absolutely so.

