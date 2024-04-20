Shehnaaz Gill's Stunning Bold Black Outfit Has Risque Written All Over It

Shehnaaz Gill's wardrobe is a mix of everything, ranging from colours, glitters to ethnic fits and chic wonders. For a recent photoshoot, the former Bigg Boss contestant unleashed her boss-babe charm in a snazzy all-black ensemble. Plucked from the shelves of the fashion label Helen Anthony, her OOTD featured a striking black latex-coated leather jacket. Going into the details, the collared design, padded shoulders, and creased sleeves added an edge while the front-open element offered a risqué touch. For bottoms, Shehnaaz slipped into an emerald-green and sequin-infused see-through long skirt, creating a floor-grazing pool below. Contributing to the dazzle were her chunky rings, stacked bangles, and a delicate multi-tiered necklace. Enhancing her stylish avatar was Shehnaaz's dewy-bronzed makeup, pink lips, and minimal eye drama.

Heading for a late-night party? Take tips from Shehnaaz Gill before that. Hopping onto the disco ball trend, the Thank You For Coming actress slipped into a slinky lavender mini dress for a night outing. The glamorous number was doused with a heavy sequin play, coupled with a cowl neckline and bralette-like broad straps. The subtle ruffle details at the hem added pizzazz to her feisty look. Shehnaaz teamed her glitzy silhouette with a blush pink furry coat and electric blue boots.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill treated us to a unique look in a Jitrois mini-dress. Her OOTD comprised a halter-neck design and a structured fit with a cinched waist. But the highlight was on the horizontal striped patterns running through the entire attire, ending around her torso region.

Shehnaaz Gill is a true-blue fashion icon and this is proof