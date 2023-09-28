Sharvari Wagh's Rs 20K Yellow Floral Saree Is Gentle Flashback To Spring

Sharvari Wagh shines in a yellow Masaba Gupta saree

Sharvari Wagh's wardrobe experimentation is well-known to her fans and followers. Whether it be her street style or red carpet moments, the actress always raises the glam bar, one outfit at a time. This time, the actress amazed her fans in a vibrant floral saree from Masaba Gupta's label. Called the Yellow Candy Swirl story by the designer, it is priced at Rs 20,000 as per the designer's website. The gorgeous drape in sunshine yellow featured flower motifs in white, pastel pink, and green. Sharvari teamed the saree with a plain yellow sleeveless blouse and carried a floral half jacket with it that matched the saree. She tied her tresses in a sleek bun and opted for glam makeup consisting of winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, mascara-laden eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour. For accessories, Sharvari picked a pair of traditional stud earrings and kept it minimal and subtle.

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, Sharvari picked a stellar multicoloured drape and got dressed traditionally. The easy breezy cotton saree came in shades of yellow, green, and blue which had darker tones towards the hemline. Sharvari wore a short-sleeved yellow blouse to complement the saree. Sharvari's chaandbali earrings and stack of metal bangles are the perfect accessories for her traditional look. Adding to the ethnic look, she donned her sleek bun with a gajra and added a bindi to her look.

Sharvari Wagh's ethnic fashion is exquisite and here is the proof. For the launch event of NMACC, the actress picked a gorgeous drape from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and won many hearts. The custom-made saree in pristine white featured layered ruffles all over. What added a dramatic edge to Sharvari's monochrome look was the pearl-embelished corset blouse which she wore with the look. Minimal dewy makeup and stud earrings complemented Sharvari's look to perfection.

Do you agree with us when we say that Sharvari Wagh loves experimenting with her ethnic wardrobe?

